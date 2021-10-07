The Strange Way Melania Trump Wanted To Fix Her Biggest Controversy Ever
The Trump family seem to be controversy magnets. Donald Trump's infamous single term in office brought plenty of eyebrow raising moments for both himself and his family, with one of the biggest coming when his wife, Melania Trump, wore that now infamous jacket.
Though you probably already know the exact garment we're talking about, let's have a refresher. Back in June 2018, Melania stepped out in a khaki green jacket with the words "I really don't care do you?" written on the black in white lettering made to look like paint. Per NPR, Melania was first spotted wearing it while boarding a plane to Texas where she was set to visit a detention center for migrant children who had been separated from their parents.
So, you can see why the fashion choice was quite the source of contention.
There were plenty of reports about what the jacket and its slogan actually meant, if anything at all, at the time. Now, it's been revealed how Melania initially wanted to handle the drama after social media and news sources were whipped into a frenzy speculating who, if anyone, the message was aimed at. And it was an, erm, interesting idea from the former First Lady.
Melania Trump's reaction to her 'I Don't Care' jacket controversy
Former press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote about Melania Trump's take on the response to her "I really don't care do you?" jacket in her book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," revealing the controversy started before Melania even deboarded the plane. When Grisham asked about the jacket in the air, Melania reportedly gave her a stern look before suggesting a unique idea on how to play down the controversy already brewing.
"[Melania] asked if we should put a circle and cross through the 'don't' portion of the jacket, as if the reporters had gotten it wrong," Grisham claimed. Melania seemingly didn't realize photos and video of the jacket had already surfaced online and the change would be obvious. Grisham also suggested she not wear it while deboarding, though Melania refused because she didn't want it to look like she was in the wrong. That's when Melania agreed a statement would be issued claiming she "hadn't realized" the slogan and it was "just a jacket."
But that take changed in October 2018 when Melania told ABC News she "didn't wear [it] for the children" and the message was "for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing [her]." She added, "I want to show them I don't care. You could criticize whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right."