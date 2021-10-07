Inside New Claims About The Melania Trump Easter Bunny Controversy

The reason we're talking about Melania Trump and the Easter Bunny (two things we never thought we'd put in the same sentence) is because, according to Stephanie Grisham, Trump made the Easter Bunny strip before appearing to the eager crowd outside the White House because she didn't like his outfit. Don't worry, the human man inside the Easter Bunny costume didn't have to take off his own clothes, but he did have to remove the checkered vest that usually goes with the costume.

"Just as the guy in the costume was about to go onto the balcony to wave to the kids, a frown crossed the first lady's face," Grisham wrote in "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House" (via The Hill). Melania apparently said that she didn't like what he was wearing, and found the brightly colored vest "tacky and distracting."

You may not remember, but a few people did notice the curiously nude bunny when he appeared for the 2017 White House Easter Egg Roll. In case you were especially attached to the Bunny's so-called "tacky" fashion choice, have no fear. The Biden White House has officially reinstated the vest and even gave him a coronavirus friendly face mask.