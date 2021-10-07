What Joe Gorga Really Thinks Of Teresa Giudice's Boyfriend

Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice, have been close ever since they were kids. Yes, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars have certainly had some trying times in their relationship, but they are a fairly close-knit family nonetheless. Over the past few years, Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have offered their support to Teresa as she and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, faced serious allegations that left them both serving time behind bars. According to E! News, Teresa and Joe were each sentenced to prison after they were found guilty of fraud.

Although Teresa and her then-husband were determined to stay together through the toughest of times, they ended up going their separate ways in 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight. Teresa didn't seem like she really wanted to jump into another relationship since she had gone through so much, but, at the same time, she was ready to be with someone who would show her love. In 2020, Teresa met a guy named Louie Ruelas, and the two went public, officially, in November of that year, according to Us Weekly. While many wondered if Teresa would take things slow, she and Louie have been flaunting their red hot love all over Instagram ever since. Louie even made his debut on "RHONJ" last season.

The big question is, however, whether or not Teresa's brother Joe likes Louie. Keep reading to find out.