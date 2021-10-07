What Joe Gorga Really Thinks Of Teresa Giudice's Boyfriend
Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice, have been close ever since they were kids. Yes, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars have certainly had some trying times in their relationship, but they are a fairly close-knit family nonetheless. Over the past few years, Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have offered their support to Teresa as she and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, faced serious allegations that left them both serving time behind bars. According to E! News, Teresa and Joe were each sentenced to prison after they were found guilty of fraud.
Although Teresa and her then-husband were determined to stay together through the toughest of times, they ended up going their separate ways in 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight. Teresa didn't seem like she really wanted to jump into another relationship since she had gone through so much, but, at the same time, she was ready to be with someone who would show her love. In 2020, Teresa met a guy named Louie Ruelas, and the two went public, officially, in November of that year, according to Us Weekly. While many wondered if Teresa would take things slow, she and Louie have been flaunting their red hot love all over Instagram ever since. Louie even made his debut on "RHONJ" last season.
The big question is, however, whether or not Teresa's brother Joe likes Louie. Keep reading to find out.
Joe Gorga seems to approve of Teresa Giudice's boyfriend
Joe Gorga made an appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast on October 7, and he opened up about how he really feels about his sister's boyfriend. "My sister's a lot of work. She's amazing as a wife, a person, she'll take care of you. You treat her right, oh my god, old school Italian type where she'll treat you, she'll cook for you, she'll do everything. She's perfect," Joe said. "I always said that she needed to meet a beast of a man and [Louie] is, he really is. He came into her world and she's got four kids and he took over. Bought her a new house, building a new house, whatever the kids need, he's there for her. I respect. Thank god for coming into her world, make her happy and she knows what love is. He gives her compliments, she's never had," Joe continued. He also revealed that Louie will be on the upcoming season of "RHONJ." "He's a good time and he'll play the games, which is great," Joe said.
It seems as though Teresa's whole family approves of Louie. On the last season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Teresa's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, actually predicted that Teresa and Louie would end up getting married. "I believe this is her husband," Melissa told Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs, according to People magazine.