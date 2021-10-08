How Is Prince Harry Adjusting To Having Two Babies At Home?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, into their family back in June. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple said in a statement that was posted on the Archewell website on June 6. The addition of baby Lili has made the Sussex family complete — in an interview that aired back in March, Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that they weren't going to have more than two children, according to Cosmopolitan UK.

As many parents know, adjusting to life with a toddler (baby Archie turned 2 in May) and a newborn can undoubtedly be a challenge. Fortunately, Harry and Meghan have the luxury of both staying at home with their kids, which makes things a bit easier to manage. According to Town & Country, the pair announced that they would take parental leave in an effort to stay at home together as a family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also had an extra set of hands around the house as Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, has been close by, Page Six previously reported.

Now that baby Lili is a bit older, some are wondering just how Harry has been adjusting to his ever-changing home life. Keep reading to find out.