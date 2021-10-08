How Is Prince Harry Adjusting To Having Two Babies At Home?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, into their family back in June. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple said in a statement that was posted on the Archewell website on June 6. The addition of baby Lili has made the Sussex family complete — in an interview that aired back in March, Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that they weren't going to have more than two children, according to Cosmopolitan UK.
As many parents know, adjusting to life with a toddler (baby Archie turned 2 in May) and a newborn can undoubtedly be a challenge. Fortunately, Harry and Meghan have the luxury of both staying at home with their kids, which makes things a bit easier to manage. According to Town & Country, the pair announced that they would take parental leave in an effort to stay at home together as a family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also had an extra set of hands around the house as Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, has been close by, Page Six previously reported.
Now that baby Lili is a bit older, some are wondering just how Harry has been adjusting to his ever-changing home life. Keep reading to find out.
Prince Harry seems to love being a dad
Prince Harry seems to be adjusting wonderfully to having two small children in the house. And it sounds like being a girl dad has totally been amazing. "Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep. He has a real magic touch," a source told Us Weekly. "There's just so much love and gratitude and they couldn't ask for more," the insider added. Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to share a photo of Lilibet Diana with the world.
During their September trip to New York City, Meghan was asked about her children, but she remained tight-lipped. According to the Mirror, someone asked Meghan how Lilibet was. Her response? "She's beautiful." Another person asked how toddler Archie was doing. To that question, Meghan responded with nothing more than a thumbs up. It's no secret that Harry and Meghan moved to California in an effort (in part) to shield their children from the media and the ever-present paparazzi. Thus far, they've been able to do a great job of that.