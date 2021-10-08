Why Jason Ritter Is Raising Awareness About Huntington's Disease - Exclusive

You probably recognize Jason Ritter for one of his many TV or movie appearances, be it "Freddy vs. Jason", "Parenthood", or "A Million Little Things." In recent years, he's also branched out into voice acting, even scoring a coveted role in Disney's "Frozen II." But when he's not appearing on our screens, Ritter is working hard to support the Huntington's Disease Society of America's annual Freeze HD gala, which aims to raise awareness and help fund research into the disease.

As well as co-hosting the event, which is free and takes place virtually on October 16, Ritter has donated items to an online auction in aid of the charity. "There's a Zoom call that I'll do with somebody who bids, if anybody's interested, and there'll be lots of different things," Ritter told Nicki Swift. "Ben Schwartz is going to auction off — he'll do a voice memo as Sonic the Hedgehog. ... And yeah, most of my things that I got for the online auction are from the animated universe."

Nicki Swift sat down with Jason Ritter to find out why he supports the Huntington's Disease Society of America, and how everyone can get involved with the charity's annual Freeze HD gala, which features appearances from Bryce Dallas Howard, Scott Porter, Jaime King, and more.