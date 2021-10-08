The Erika Jayne Comparison That Has Fans Seeing Red
It seems like Erika Jayne is making headlines nearly every day for a different reason. Whether it's the stories she's telling the ladies on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" or revelations regarding her ongoing legal issues, there's always something keeping the "XXpen$ive" singer in the news. The reality star and musician has been quite active on social media lately, defending herself against fans who scrutinize and question the validity of the stories she's shared on "RHOBH," and even calling out her fellow cast mates.
Ronald Richards, the attorney in charge of liquidating her ex-husband's law firm, has been updating the public about the settlement talks he's in with Erika's lawyer, even though everything regarding the matter is supposed to remain confidential, per Page Six. For instance, on October 4, he revealed he is currently "trying to resolve the case with her attorney."
Unsurprisingly, Erika was not happy about this information being given to the public and consequently shared a post from a fan who called out Richards onto her Instagram Story. Per Page Six, the fan wrote that Richards "undermined the judicial system by making accusations & insinuations in hopes it will inspire public opinion to override the courts." They added, "This behavior is dangerous & reckless for our society! Everyone should take notice." However, there's another part of that message that has fans seeing red.
Erika Jayne was compared to a biblical figure
There was one particular line in the fan's message that Erika Jayne reposted that had other fans — or critics — upset. The end of the message scrutinizing attorney Ronald Richards read, "This is exactly how CHRIST died," per Page Six. This comment received a ton of backlash from social media users for bringing Jesus Christ into the matter. "Erika Jayne is a narcissistic demon. How dare she compare herself to Jesus Christ," one person tweeted. A second user noted this resembled another Housewives moment, tweeting, "Erika Jayne is pulling a Vicki Gunvalson comparing her own (self imposed) drama to the crucifixion of Christ..... Girl PUHLEASEEEEEEE."
Following the backlash, the "Painkillr" herself clarified her comment, tweeting, "No, I did not compare myself to Christ, someone else did and I reposted it. Now everyone can have a pretend meltdown about it." The user who created the original post also further explained their post and claimed they were not comparing her to Christ. "It's comparing an unethical lawyer who is trying to undermine this judicial system by persuading the courts to ACT based on public opinion and not by the law," they wrote, per Page Six. According to Heart Hymn, Jesus Christ experienced a similar fate.
Only time will tell how Erika will end up in the headlines next.