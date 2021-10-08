The Erika Jayne Comparison That Has Fans Seeing Red

It seems like Erika Jayne is making headlines nearly every day for a different reason. Whether it's the stories she's telling the ladies on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" or revelations regarding her ongoing legal issues, there's always something keeping the "XXpen$ive" singer in the news. The reality star and musician has been quite active on social media lately, defending herself against fans who scrutinize and question the validity of the stories she's shared on "RHOBH," and even calling out her fellow cast mates.

Ronald Richards, the attorney in charge of liquidating her ex-husband's law firm, has been updating the public about the settlement talks he's in with Erika's lawyer, even though everything regarding the matter is supposed to remain confidential, per Page Six. For instance, on October 4, he revealed he is currently "trying to resolve the case with her attorney."

Unsurprisingly, Erika was not happy about this information being given to the public and consequently shared a post from a fan who called out Richards onto her Instagram Story. Per Page Six, the fan wrote that Richards "undermined the judicial system by making accusations & insinuations in hopes it will inspire public opinion to override the courts." They added, "This behavior is dangerous & reckless for our society! Everyone should take notice." However, there's another part of that message that has fans seeing red.