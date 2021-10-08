Was Prince Harry Fighting Back Tears After This Public Snub?

According to royal expert Robert Lacey, in his book, "Battle of Brothers," Prince Harry may have been fighting back tears the last time that he, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all in the same room together. That was during the Commonwealth Day Service in London, which also happened to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last official engagement as full-time working royals.

Because Harry and Meghan had already announced their desire to "Megxit," this made things rather awkward between them and William and Kate, who both allegedly failed to acknowledge them at Westminster Abbey. Even though William and Kate sat right in front of them, Kate didn't even look in Harry and Meghan's direction, the expert determined — and things seemed tense with William and Harry as well.

Lacey writes in his book (per Express), "Observers also noted that Harry's face was 'quite tense and unsmiling' — and that when William sat down close to him, he barely greeted his brother. ... Meghan megawatted away with her best TV smile but, as the ceremony progressed, Harry appeared to grow gloomier. According to one observer, 'his accelerated blinking even suggested he might have been fighting back tears.'" Whether or not Harry was truly on the brink of tears no one really knows — but it seemed to confirm the Sussexes' decision that royal life was not for them.

Since the start of William and Harry's rift, the brothers have tried to work things out. But as of September, there is still "distance" between them, royal author Omid Scobie told Entertainment Tonight.