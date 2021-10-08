Sonja Morgan's Daughter Quincy Looks Just Like Her Twin

Of all the Bravo kids, Sonja Morgan's daughter Quincy largely stays out of the spotlight. Unlike other "Real Housewives of New York" kids, such as Luann De Lesseps' daughter Victoria or Ramona Singer's kid, Avery — who used to make more regular appearances on the series before showing up occasionally as adults — Quincy has really never been on camera before.

Everyone knows that Sonja is a mom and that she mentions her daughter a lot both on the show and in the press, but Quincy seems to want to keep herself at least an arm's length away from her mother's Bravo-verse. And for the longest time, she also just wanted to keep her life entirely shielded from the public. Quincy has famously kept her Instagram private for years after finally making it public in March. She entered the social media world with a message on her Instagram story that read, via Bravo, "I never thought I would make my social media public but here I am... excited to welcome everyone along for the ride."

With her Instagram debut, Quincy has been posting about her life more often, very clearly taking the influencer route. Her mom must be proud. And in order to celebrate Quincy's 21st birthday, Sonja posted a rare series of photos of them together — and the resemblance between the two women is shocking.