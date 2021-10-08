Sonja Morgan's Daughter Quincy Looks Just Like Her Twin
Of all the Bravo kids, Sonja Morgan's daughter Quincy largely stays out of the spotlight. Unlike other "Real Housewives of New York" kids, such as Luann De Lesseps' daughter Victoria or Ramona Singer's kid, Avery — who used to make more regular appearances on the series before showing up occasionally as adults — Quincy has really never been on camera before.
Everyone knows that Sonja is a mom and that she mentions her daughter a lot both on the show and in the press, but Quincy seems to want to keep herself at least an arm's length away from her mother's Bravo-verse. And for the longest time, she also just wanted to keep her life entirely shielded from the public. Quincy has famously kept her Instagram private for years after finally making it public in March. She entered the social media world with a message on her Instagram story that read, via Bravo, "I never thought I would make my social media public but here I am... excited to welcome everyone along for the ride."
With her Instagram debut, Quincy has been posting about her life more often, very clearly taking the influencer route. Her mom must be proud. And in order to celebrate Quincy's 21st birthday, Sonja posted a rare series of photos of them together — and the resemblance between the two women is shocking.
Sonja and Quincy celebrated in true Morgan style
Quincy Morgan shared pics from a photo shoot of her against a pink background to her Instagram for her 21st birthday in October. She wrote that photographer Andrew Werner "had a vision and a pink back drop and he created this shoot for my 21 thank you." In the slideshow, she's posing alone, and eating a cupcake in her dress. But over on her mom's grid, Sonja Morgan shared a BTS pic of her and her daughter posing together in their sparkly dresses. A second slide shows a crowded room at the Sony Hall in Manhattan, complete with a cake and sparklers, as Quincy mingles with her friends in the background.
It must have been a great night, as the reality star wrote, "Here's what 21 looks like Happy Birthday my dearest, light of my life, center of my universe." Underneath, in the comments section, Quincy wrote, "I LOVE YOU" in all caps.
Sonja has long maintained that Quincy isn't into the drama of "The Real Housewives," but that they share other interests. Sonja said in 2016, via Bustle, "I'm very close to my daughter and she's a very high achiever. ... She's very much impressed and interested now with the fashion, the jewelry and the swimwear. That has her attention now. " Sonja added, "She's very smart, so she's interested in the aspects of the marketing of that." With her newfound public persona and her Bravo-leb mom behind her (not to mention owning the Morgan moniker), Quincy is definitely going places.