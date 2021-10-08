Did Drew Barrymore Just Throw Shade At Ellen DeGeneres?

Fellow talk show hosts Drew Barrymore and Ellen DeGeneres may appear sweet on camera, but indeed, they actually have salty feelings for each other. In 2017, the two collaborated on the reality show "First Dates" for NBC which took an in-depth look at the first dates of couples from various age ranges. Not only did the show fail to make an impact, but there were rumors of friction between the two hosts. "Ellen and Drew are a case of oil and water," an insider told InTouch at the time. "Ellen expected to be the one calling the shots, but Drew thinks she should have creative control because she's the movie star people are tuning in to see," they added. Eek.

A couple of years later, while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Dakota Johnson had her own (now quite famous) tension with the long-time talk show host. As history will tell it, DeGeneres inquired about Johnson's birthday: "How was the party? I wasn't invited." The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor was quick to correct the host, and an all-time awkward exchange ensued. "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited," Johnson replied. The actor confirmed the invite with the show's producers, and DeGeneres looked noticeably frazzled, as we're sure you've seen via endless (hilarious) resulting memes.

