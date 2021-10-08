Why Did Daniel Craig Just Call Out Rami Malek Regarding William And Kate?

James Bond actor Daniel Craig and his co-star Rami Malek developed a close, er, bond while playing mortal enemies in the movie "No Time to Die." They've had a lot to say about what it was like working together, and sometimes they even delight fans by reacting to each other's comments from previous interviews.

One example would be when Malek reminisced about Craig kissing him on the set of the film. During an October 2019 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," The "Mr. Robot" star revealed that the liplock came after they finally resolved a difficult scene that they'd been working on during rehearsals. "He grabbed me, picked me up, and I can't tell who initiated the next moment, if it was him or I, but a kiss transpired between the two of us," he said. Malek reacted by jokingly asking Craig if the smooch made him a Bond girl.

A month later, Craig appeared on the same show and confirmed that the kiss did happen. "I kiss all my leading men," he explained to Colbert. "I think it just breaks the ice." Craig had a lot more to say about another story that Malek shared during a late night talk show appearance, and this time, it involved an encounter with Kate Middleton and Prince William.