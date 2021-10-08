Why Did Daniel Craig Just Call Out Rami Malek Regarding William And Kate?
James Bond actor Daniel Craig and his co-star Rami Malek developed a close, er, bond while playing mortal enemies in the movie "No Time to Die." They've had a lot to say about what it was like working together, and sometimes they even delight fans by reacting to each other's comments from previous interviews.
One example would be when Malek reminisced about Craig kissing him on the set of the film. During an October 2019 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," The "Mr. Robot" star revealed that the liplock came after they finally resolved a difficult scene that they'd been working on during rehearsals. "He grabbed me, picked me up, and I can't tell who initiated the next moment, if it was him or I, but a kiss transpired between the two of us," he said. Malek reacted by jokingly asking Craig if the smooch made him a Bond girl.
A month later, Craig appeared on the same show and confirmed that the kiss did happen. "I kiss all my leading men," he explained to Colbert. "I think it just breaks the ice." Craig had a lot more to say about another story that Malek shared during a late night talk show appearance, and this time, it involved an encounter with Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Daniel Craig called Rami Malek's behavior 'quite forward'
Daniel Craig is no stranger to rubbing elbows with members of the royal family. As noted by CNN, the premieres of "James Bond" films are some of the few red carpet events that they attend. Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry walked the red carpet at the world premiere of "Spectre" in 2015, and Craig met with Prince Charles on the set of "No Time to Die" in 2019. However, hanging out with royals was new to Malek, who on October 5 recounted a conversation he had with Kate on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
According to the actor, the Duchess of Cambridge seemed "taken aback" when he brought up the 2018 birth of her third child, Louis, at the "No Time to Die" premiere. He suggested that attending the event must have been "exhausting" for her because she "just had a baby," and he even made an offer that she probably won't take him up on. "'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time,'" he recalled telling her and William.
Craig shared his opinion of Malek's actions during his own appearance on "Kimmel" the following day. "That seems quite forward to me," he mused. "What was he going to charge an hour?" He also said that he never saw his "charming" costar "being muscled off," so his proposal wasn't too ill-received. The Sun claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went through three nannies shortly after Archie was born, so perhaps Malek should try reaching out to them.