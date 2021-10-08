The Barbara Corcoran Whoopi Goldberg View Controversy Explained

With 30 Emmy Awards and over two decades on television, "The View" has solidified itself as one of the most-watched — and most-talked about — daytime shows on television. One big reason fans keep returning season after season is all the drama that unfolds among the show's hosts.

One of the most heated moments in "The View" history was the clash between previous hosts Rosie O'Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselback back in 2007 over the Iraq war, via People. Although the hosts frequently did not see eye to eye, this particular argument was rumored to be the reason why O'Donnell left the show a month before her contract ended, per the New York Post. But the incident wasn't the last time Hasselback would find herself in a feud on live television. The host was brought to tears while arguing with current "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg back in 2008 over the use of the N-word in popular culture.

After Hasselback's departure in 2013, the drama still didn't seem to seize, with Goldberg finding herself in plenty of disagreements on the show. The latest viral moment from "The View" went down when guest Barbara Corcoran from "Shark Tank" made a joke about Goldberg that didn't sit too well with viewers.