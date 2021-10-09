Could Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Return To England To Honor Princess Diana?

Prince Harry has visited the UK twice in 2021 so far. The Duke of Sussex made a last minute trip to London back in April so that he could attend Prince Philip's funeral. Two months later, Harry flew across the pond to join his brother, Prince William, for the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana that was erected at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has not returned to the UK since Megxit, thanks, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic, and also due to the fact that she was either pregnant or at home with a newborn at the time of Harry's visits. Nevertheless, just about every royal watcher has become increasingly curious as to whether or not Meghan will ever find her way back to the UK, especially after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March; things are said to be tense — and a bit awkward — between the royals.

Many have assumed that Meghan and Harry would travel to the UK together for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which is slated to take place in June 2022. According to the Daily Mail, the queen invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend, but their plans have yet to be revealed, one way or the other. However, there is always a chance that the duke and duchess could make a trip to the UK before 2022 — and it sounds like a visit could actually happen in October 2021. Keep reading to learn more.