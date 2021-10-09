Could Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Return To England To Honor Princess Diana?
Prince Harry has visited the UK twice in 2021 so far. The Duke of Sussex made a last minute trip to London back in April so that he could attend Prince Philip's funeral. Two months later, Harry flew across the pond to join his brother, Prince William, for the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana that was erected at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has not returned to the UK since Megxit, thanks, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic, and also due to the fact that she was either pregnant or at home with a newborn at the time of Harry's visits. Nevertheless, just about every royal watcher has become increasingly curious as to whether or not Meghan will ever find her way back to the UK, especially after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March; things are said to be tense — and a bit awkward — between the royals.
Many have assumed that Meghan and Harry would travel to the UK together for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which is slated to take place in June 2022. According to the Daily Mail, the queen invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend, but their plans have yet to be revealed, one way or the other. However, there is always a chance that the duke and duchess could make a trip to the UK before 2022 — and it sounds like a visit could actually happen in October 2021. Keep reading to learn more.
Harry and Meghan could be heading to the UK soon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had taken some time off from traveling and work obligations following the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June, but they have since returned to the public eye, making their very first trip to New York City together in September. While it's unclear just how frequently the world is going to see Harry and Meghan now that they appear to be back from parental leave, it sounds like they could be planning another trip — a visit to the UK. According to The Sun, it's possible that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel across the pond for an upcoming party that will be held in honor of Princess Diana. Moreover, the couple might be bringing the kids along.
"No one knows what Harry's decision is but there are rumblings that he may come with Meghan and their two children," a source told The Sun. "You would have thought it would definitely be something Harry would really want to be at. I can't imagine anything less important for him because he would want to respect his mother. It is an important gathering of his mother's friends. He could even get a few quotes for his memoir. I am sure Meghan would want to be there for Diana and Harry," Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward said, according to the outlet.