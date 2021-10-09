How Many Pets Do Charles And Camilla Have?
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles love animals. Charles has cows, pigs, and sheep on his organic farm, and the couple shares a love of horses. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall first met at a polo match in 1970, per BBC News, and it looks like they've bonded over their mutual love of animals. Like Queen Elizabeth, Camilla loves dogs. She is a patron of Medical Detection Dogs, a non-profit that trains dogs to assist people with life-threatening diseases, as well as the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, per Oprah Daily.
Charles, meanwhile, is a patron of The Red Squirrel Survival Trust, a charity that protects the red squirrel. Charles and Camilla advocated for the endangered squirrels in January, tweeting from the official Clarence House account, "Red squirrels are officially categorised as an endangered species with less than 140,000 across the UK."
Plus, in 2018, Prince William told U.K. outlet Country Life that Charles has a "passion for wildlife." The Duke of Cambridge said his father is "completely infatuated" with Scotland's red squirrels and that "he's given them names and is allowing them into the house!" It's clear that Charles and Camilla are big animal fans, but just how many pets do they have?
They have two rescue dogs
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have two rescue dogs: Bluebell and Beth, who are both Jack Russell terriers. People reported that Camilla adopted Beth from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011 and then rescued Bluebell from Battersea a year later. The adorable pups may be living in luxury now, but that wasn't always the case. The Duchess of Cornwall is open about Bluebell's history, telling BBC News in 2020 that the animal rescue found Bluebell "wandering about in woods, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead."
Camilla and Charles use their royal platform to advocate for rescue pets. On October 8, Clarence House shared Instagram photos of Camilla and Charles with their pups, with the caption: "Bluebell and Beth, The Duchess of Cornwall's rescue dogs, are proud to show off their Wear Blue for Rescue bandanas as they support @battersea's new campaign. The rescue movement celebrates all the wonderful pets that just need a second chance. The Duchess adopted both Beth and Bluebell from @battersea Dogs & Cats Home, a charity that has rehomed more than three million animals since being founded in 1860."
It's well-known that Queen Elizabeth II loves Pembroke Welsh Corgis. But it looks like Camilla loves Jack Russell terriers just as much. It's good to see the two rescue pups in such a loving home.