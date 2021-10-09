How Many Pets Do Charles And Camilla Have?

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles love animals. Charles has cows, pigs, and sheep on his organic farm, and the couple shares a love of horses. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall first met at a polo match in 1970, per BBC News, and it looks like they've bonded over their mutual love of animals. Like Queen Elizabeth, Camilla loves dogs. She is a patron of Medical Detection Dogs, a non-profit that trains dogs to assist people with life-threatening diseases, as well as the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, per Oprah Daily.

Charles, meanwhile, is a patron of The Red Squirrel Survival Trust, a charity that protects the red squirrel. Charles and Camilla advocated for the endangered squirrels in January, tweeting from the official Clarence House account, "Red squirrels are officially categorised as an endangered species with less than 140,000 across the UK."

Plus, in 2018, Prince William told U.K. outlet Country Life that Charles has a "passion for wildlife." The Duke of Cambridge said his father is "completely infatuated" with Scotland's red squirrels and that "he's given them names and is allowing them into the house!" It's clear that Charles and Camilla are big animal fans, but just how many pets do they have?