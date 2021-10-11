The Real Reason Judge Judy's Bailiff Isn't On Her New Show

As Judge Judith Sheindlin of the popular reality courtroom show "Judge Judy" once squawked to a defendant, "I'm the boss, apple sauce." Alas, it appears the show's longtime bailiff, Petri Hawkins Byrd, is learning that lesson the hard way.

Byrd served as the television courtroom judge's beloved bailiff and right hand man for more than 25 years on "Judge Judy," so it made it all the more shocking when he learned that she wasn't bringing him along on her next adventure — her new IMDb show, "Judy Justice." During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd explained that after filming for "Judge Judy" came to an end in April, he focused all of his efforts on caring for his ailing wife Makita Bond-Byrd, who also served as a producer for "Judge Judy" and was suffering from a brain tumor at the time. "I didn't have time to think about or ask about 'Judy Justice,'" Byrd revealed. "It wasn't until July that I called the judge and asked, 'Hey, should I look for something else or am I included in the "Judy Justice" project?'" Unfortunately, he didn't get the answer he was hoping for.

Perhaps, Byrd was equally astonished to learn the reasoning behind Sheindlin's decision to not bring him along on her next chapter.