Black Ink Crew Chicago's Ryan Henry On Whether He's Repaired His Friendship With Anthony Lindsey - Exclusive

As a reality TV star, Ryan Henry often finds himself thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. While the "Black Ink Crew Chicago" star, tattooist, and 9Mag tattoo studio owner has been able to share his many successes with viewers, some of the lower points of his life have also been aired for all to see. More recently, that includes his very public falling out with close friend Anthony Lindsey.

"I feel like from this first episode and from this season, being our seventh season, viewers can expect to see us in a newer light coming out of the pandemic, coming out of the changes and the hardships that we endured during the pandemic and afterward, and the growth that we've had from that and over the entire time," Henry told Nicki Swift about the new episodes of "Black Ink Crew Chicago." As for his friendship with Lindsey, Henry said, "I think what they hinted at in the preview was we were able to get to a point of talking to resolve some confusion of the situation at hand."

Nicki Swift caught up with "Black Ink Crew Chicago" star Ryan Henry to find out all about Season 7 of VH1's hit reality show, and where the tattooist stands with former best friend Anthony Lindsey now.