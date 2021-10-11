What Does Reba McEntire Think About Kelly Clarkson's Divorce?
Maybe your (ex-step) mother really does know best...
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably well aware of the highly contentious split between "American Idol" winner turned talk show host Kelly Clarkson and the father of her two children, Brandon Blackstock. The pair sent the masses reeling when Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the culprit for the demise of their union, per US Weekly. Since then, unfortunately, the estranged couple has been duking it out over child custody arrangements, property ownership, and spousal and child support to the tune of nearly $200,000, which Blackstock was awarded.
"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," Clarkson candidly confessed during a "Sunday TODAY" interview with anchor Willie Geist. "I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved," she continued.
But now it appears former stepmother to Blackstock, Reba McEntire, is getting in on the action and offering up her thoughts regarding the couple and their highly publicized split. In fact, her stance might actually surprise you.
Reba McEntire has remained neutral throughout Kelly Clarkson's divorce
Legendary country crooner Reba McEntire is Switzerland! (Well, at least when it comes to the split between her former stepson Brandon Blackstock and friend Kelly Clarkson, anyway.)
During an interview with Extra, the country music legend offered up her support for both parties. "You know, I love them both. Brandon's my stepson, Kelly's my good friend, I am pulling for both of them. I hope they're happy and healthy and pull though this," she declared. Signaling her continued love for both Blackstock and Clarkson, McEntire added, "I pray everyone gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love them both with all my heart."
Perhaps, if anyone knows about divorces and the toll it takes on a person, it's the twice-divorced McEntire. During her appearance on an episode of Apple Fitness+ "Time to Walk" exclusively with People, McEntire revealed that she leaned on her faith and her friends during her divorce from her husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock. "If someone walked up to me and said, 'Reba, I'm going through a situation like you did — what's your advice?' I would say, 'Go home, regroup, and listen to see what you're supposed to do next.' Rally friends around you, good positive friends that have your best interests at heart — which I did — and you will survive."
Alexa, play "I'm a Survivor" by Reba McEntire.