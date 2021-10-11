Is George Clooney Ever Going To Run For A Political Office?
Will George Clooney ever run for office? It wouldn't be too far-fetched, as quite a few Hollywood stars have pursued a career in politics, including Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Fred Thompson. Clooney, in particular, has always been vocal about his political stance. For example, he endorsed Barack Obama in 2006, as well as Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
"I am a Hillary supporter," Clooney told The Guardian that year. "I am doing a fundraiser for her." The actor-turned-director also showed love to Clinton's then-Democrat opponent, too. "I really love Bernie Sanders," Clooney admitted. "He is forcing the conversation to things that never get talked about in US politics: disparity between the rich and the poor, which is getting worse and worse every day." In the same interview, Clooney didn't hold back from sharing harsh criticism about Donald Trump, describing the former president as "an opportunist" and a "xenophobic fascist."
Clooney's recent movies come with a political message, too. The 2017 film "Suburbicon," for example, is centered around white privilege in 1950s America. Speaking with USA Today to promote the movie, Clooney even reiterated his views on Trump and the alt-right. "I would be horrified if 10 years from now, [people] didn't know where I stood on Breitbart or Trump," he said. "I would be horrified if they didn't say I stood up against these people." So, should Clooney ever venture into politics, he certainly won't join the Republican Party. Is he ever going to run for office, though?
George Clooney wants to 'have a nice life' with wife Amal
Despite being vocal about where he stands politically, it doesn't seem like George Clooney will ever run for office. Speaking with BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show" about his new movie, "The Tender Bar," on October 10, Clooney revealed why politics isn't part of his future plans. "No, because I actually would like to have a nice life," he laughed.
The director also explained that, after speaking with wife Amal Clooney (and turning 60 this year), he decided he wants to fully enjoy his future years. "I'm 60 and I can still play basketball and still do the things I love, but in 20 years I will be 80, and that's a real number," he said. "[It] doesn't matter how much you work out, what you eat. You're 80," he continued. "And so I said, 'We have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.'"
In the same BBC interview, Clooney also called Donald Trump a "knucklehead," and feared that he will "be a factor for a while" despite having left the White House. This isn't the first time the director has spoken out about wanting to steer away from a political career, however. "I enjoy my life," he told The Guardian in 2016. "And I think most of the people who know me think I am pretty positive and have a funny sense of how life is."