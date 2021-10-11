Is George Clooney Ever Going To Run For A Political Office?

Will George Clooney ever run for office? It wouldn't be too far-fetched, as quite a few Hollywood stars have pursued a career in politics, including Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Fred Thompson. Clooney, in particular, has always been vocal about his political stance. For example, he endorsed Barack Obama in 2006, as well as Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

"I am a Hillary supporter," Clooney told The Guardian that year. "I am doing a fundraiser for her." The actor-turned-director also showed love to Clinton's then-Democrat opponent, too. "I really love Bernie Sanders," Clooney admitted. "He is forcing the conversation to things that never get talked about in US politics: disparity between the rich and the poor, which is getting worse and worse every day." In the same interview, Clooney didn't hold back from sharing harsh criticism about Donald Trump, describing the former president as "an opportunist" and a "xenophobic fascist."

Clooney's recent movies come with a political message, too. The 2017 film "Suburbicon," for example, is centered around white privilege in 1950s America. Speaking with USA Today to promote the movie, Clooney even reiterated his views on Trump and the alt-right. "I would be horrified if 10 years from now, [people] didn't know where I stood on Breitbart or Trump," he said. "I would be horrified if they didn't say I stood up against these people." So, should Clooney ever venture into politics, he certainly won't join the Republican Party. Is he ever going to run for office, though?