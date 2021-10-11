What Did Queen Elizabeth Just Do For The First Time In 18 Months?

A woman of deep faith, Queen Elizabeth II has finally stepped out into the public after an 18-month hiatus to attend church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, which is located on the grounds of the Royal Lodge (per the Daily Mail). Throughout the pandemic, the queen had been attending private services, with worship being a constant throughout her storied career. The outlet also notes that Queen Elizabeth was last spotted attending public service in July 2020 with late husband Prince Philip following Princess Beatrice's wedding.

Moreover, it was her faith that kept her strong throughout the tragedies that struck the royal family over the past two years. From Megxit to Prince Andrew's sexual abuse allegations to late husband Prince Philip's death, to say the past couple of years have been tumultuous for the royal family would be an understatement. In speaking with Fox News, royal author Matthew Dennison opened up about the queen's beliefs, noting that she "has a strong religious faith" and that she "has a connection with the divine."

"She is a monarch who made a promise before God to fulfill her duty. And it's a promise she has taken very seriously in her life," Dennison noted. "Even as a young woman, she has faced an overwhelming expectation on what kind of queen she should be ... She has embraced that role."