What Really Helped Queen Elizabeth Overcome Her Family Drama?

Queen Elizabeth has been through a lot during her almost 70-year reign. She's seen world wars, mining disasters, tragic deaths, scandals, and more controversies and headlines than anyone can count. And while 2020 certainly did not go down as one of the best years for the queen or the monarchy — the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from their royal positions, and of course, Prince Andrew's embarrassing link to Jeffrey Epstein all come to mind — Elizabeth might have proven herself to be more resilient than other members of her family, despite her age. "Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has, in many ways, brought us closer. Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities, helping those in need," she reminded everyone during her annual Christmas speech at the end of the year.

With that said though, there has been something else about Elizabeth's life that has helped her overcome all of her family drama, and especially in this past year. It's something she's quietly relied on for years, too.