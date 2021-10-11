What Does Timothee Chalamet Think Of The Armie Hammer Scandal?
The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.
Timothée Chalamet is riding one heck of a career high so far. He is booked and busy with two movies, "Dune" and "The French Dispatch," releasing on October 22. According to IMDb, Chalamet also has two more movies in post-production coming out soon, "Dune: Part Two" coming out in 2023, and a coveted role as the "young Willy Wonka" in the newest remake of the Roald Dahl. "It's not mining the darker emotions in life," Chalamet said to Time about the "Wonka" movie. "It's a celebration of being off-center and of being O.K. with the weirder parts of you that don't quite fit in."
However, there's one movie that really cemented his celebrity status, and made him a heartthrob across the globe: "Call Me By Your Name." CMBYN featured Chalamet and Armie Hammer as the pivotal main characters, Elio and Oliver, and raked in more than $41.9 million at the box office, per Box Office Mojo. It's been a while since the movie was released in 2018, and so many scandals have come to light since then, most notably the one involving Hammer, who was accused of some pretty serious sexual assault claims.
So, what does Chalamet think of his old coworker's current turmoil?
Timothée Chalamet doesn't want to give a partial response
Timothée Chalamet is the cover star of Time's latest issue, where he was named one of the outlet's "Next Generation Leaders." Chalamet spent the day with Time's west coast editor, Sam Lansky, and was asked about his old "Call Me By Your Name" co-star, Armie Hammer, and his sexual assault allegations. "I totally get why you're asking that," Chalamet responded, "but it's a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don't want to give you a partial response."
This is Chalamet's first time speaking out publicly about Hammer's sexual assault allegations. Both actors were known to have a robust friendship, gushing about each other in past interviews and on social media. However, now that the scandal with Hammer broke, they have both been extremely hush-hush about the status of their friendship. According to Us Weekly, Hammer was accused of violently sexually assaulting a woman named Effie Angelova in 2017. During a press conference on March 18, Angelova confirmed the two were intimate on and off from 2016 to 2020 after meeting on Facebook. "Looking back, it is now clear to me he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself," Angelova said. However, Hammer has yet to face any formal charges as the Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate Angelova's allegations (per Vox).
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for additional resources.