Do Meghan And Harry Have Nannies?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two children together, and are raising their little ones in the United States after moving out of the UK in 2020. Archie and Lilibet Diana are growing up in Montecito, California, and get to spend quite a good deal of time with their parents. Harry and Meghan are thought to be very hands-on when it comes to their children, and even had set time aside to spend as a family at home after Lili's was born back in June, according to Town & Country. The couple has also had the help of Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, who made her way to Santa Barbara after Meghan gave birth, according to Page Six. Doria had also flown to the UK to help out after Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in 2019. It is believed that Doria is a very big part of her grandchildren's lives, and she does get to spend a good amount of time with them now that she lives about 90 minutes away.
Of course, there are times when Harry and Meghan have to work, or have other obligations or events to attend in which they cannot be with their children. Many have wondered if the couple uses nannies on any sort of regular schedule or even just for those occasional times away from home, and we may know the answer. Keep reading to find out more.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'try to keep hired help to a minimum'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have indeed enlisted the help of nannies for their children, according to Us Weekly. "The Sussexes do have nannies to call on when their schedules get crazed, but they're still extremely hands-on and try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part. It's been easier for them with Lili in many ways, even though it's twice the work, technically, because they've been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss," a source told the outlet.
According to Hello! magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first hired a nanny to help care for Archie when he was a baby. The nanny who worked for the couple reportedly did not live at Frogmore Cottage, and it doesn't sound as though Harry and Meghan have live-in nannies in California, either. The outlet suggests that the couple may have used an agency to find a nanny that was a good fit for the family's needs.