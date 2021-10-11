Kanye West's New Venture Might Surprise You

Kanye West has had a long list of accomplishments over the course of his career, even outside the music world. Since the release of his first album "The College Dropout" in 2004, West has gone on to earn billions from his music, clothing, and shoe collections.

Back in 2008, West dawned the first-ever Yeezys during a Grammy performance, sparking a frenzy online of fans hoping to get the West shoe. Just a year later, the artist struck a deal with Nike to begin sales of his highly-coveted athletic shoes. The partnership lasted just four years before the rapper jumped ship to Adidas. In 2020, Yeezy generated around $1.7 billion in sales, according to Forbes, so it's clear his business skills remain on point.

Although West's ventures into the fashion world haven't always been received well, between the "Gold Digger" singer's GAP lines, Yeezy shoes and clothes, and 21 million in record sales, it's no wonder how West joined the shortlist of Black billionaires in America. Now, West is expanding his portfolio yet again, but this time he's surprising folks by focusing on an arguably unexpected avenue — kids' education.