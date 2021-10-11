Kanye West's New Venture Might Surprise You
Kanye West has had a long list of accomplishments over the course of his career, even outside the music world. Since the release of his first album "The College Dropout" in 2004, West has gone on to earn billions from his music, clothing, and shoe collections.
Back in 2008, West dawned the first-ever Yeezys during a Grammy performance, sparking a frenzy online of fans hoping to get the West shoe. Just a year later, the artist struck a deal with Nike to begin sales of his highly-coveted athletic shoes. The partnership lasted just four years before the rapper jumped ship to Adidas. In 2020, Yeezy generated around $1.7 billion in sales, according to Forbes, so it's clear his business skills remain on point.
Although West's ventures into the fashion world haven't always been received well, between the "Gold Digger" singer's GAP lines, Yeezy shoes and clothes, and 21 million in record sales, it's no wonder how West joined the shortlist of Black billionaires in America. Now, West is expanding his portfolio yet again, but this time he's surprising folks by focusing on an arguably unexpected avenue — kids' education.
Kanye West's reported new school will honor his mom
No, we're not talking about a Yeezy kids line. Kanye West's newest venture falls into the footsteps of his late mother Donda, as the rapper is preparing to open a school for kids.
According to multiple reports, the rapper — who has held nicknames like Yeezus and Ye — might now be known as Principal West, as he is supposedly planning to open a private school in Southern California. The prep academy is expected to be called Donda Academy, after Kayne's late mother (who was the inspiration for his latest album, as well). "Using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving," reads the mission statement of the "faith-based" Donda Academy.
While details behind the academy aren't confirmed, CBS reports the school is taking over the site of a former private school just outside of Los Angeles and will aim to become a strong competitor in high school basketball. For those interested in basketball or the school itself, the admission form is on the Donda Academy's website.