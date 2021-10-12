The Demi Lovato Alien Controversy Explained

The story goes that during an interview with Australia's Pedestrian.TV, Demi Lovato explained that one of their main goals for their new Peacock series "Unidentified" is to eliminate any negative preconceived notions when it comes to UFOs. "I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago," they opined, adding, "I also think that if there are civilizations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space, I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago!"

Lovato then took it one step further when they defined the term "alien" as derogatory. "I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them ETs! So yeah, that's a little tidbit. A little information that I learned," they declared.

While many took to Twitter to heckle Lovato for their new stance, one user in particular acknowledged them for their good deeds. "When aliens come down to take over earth im [sic] telling you they will spare Demi Lovato and nobody else for this exact reason," they predicted.