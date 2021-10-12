How Did Chumlee From Pawn Stars Lose Over 150 Pounds?

Pawn Stars' Chumlee is opening up about his dramatic weight loss. The reality star, whose real name is Austin Lee Russel, has revealed that he's dropped around 160 pounds after struggling with his weight for years.

Chumlee has been a staple on the popular History pawn shop show — alongside the likes of Richard "Old Man" Harrison, Rick Harrison, and Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison – ever since Season 1 debuted back in 2009, and fans have seen his weight fluctuate over the years. Speaking to TMZ in October, Chumlee explained that he was inspired to drop the pounds once and for all after growing "tired" of constantly trying to keep his weight down.

The star's weight loss journey really took a more serious turn in January 2019 when he shared that he hit a peak of 350 pounds. Chumlee then got more serious about his health after years of yo-yo dieting, finding that his weight would fluctuate by around 100 pounds at a time.

But how exactly did Chumlee lose more than 150 pounds, how is he keeping it off, and how is he helping others on a similar journey?