What Does Joan Collins Really Think About Meghan And Harry?

Joan Collins is known for many different things: her legendary role as Alexis Colby on the soap classic "Dynasty," her glamour and style, and also as an author and columnist, as she regularly writes for publications such as The Sunday Telegraph, the Daily Mail, and even Harper's Bazaar.

Collins might have spent most of her adult life in Hollywood, but she's still got British blood in her veins. She is a huge fan of the royal family, and was honored by Queen Elizabeth herself when she was made a dame in 2014, according to USA Today. Upon receiving her honor, Collins, who was born in London, said she was "thrilled and truly grateful" to have been bestowed with such an important title.

However, Collins' perception of the royal family has changed in recent years. While she has the utmost respect for the queen, in June, the actor told Piers Morgan that she was absolutely tired of hearing all of the drama surrounding Buckingham Palace these days. Collins told Morgan that her "lips were sealed" over the topic, per The Independent, as she didn't want to become a victim of so-called cancel culture. However, now she's opening up a little bit more.