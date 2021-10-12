How Does Natalie Morales Really Feel About Being On The Talk?

"The Talk" has been on air for over a decade years now — and today, it looks very different than it did when it premiered in 2010. At the time, the daytime talk show saw Sara Gilbert, Leah Remini, Julie Chen, Holly Robinson Peete, and Sharon Osbourne as co-hosts, but that panel has changed a lot since then. In fact, up until last year, Osbourne was the only remaining original cast member. However, Osbourne left "The Talk" in March after making some controversial comments that quickly drew backlash.

Per USA Today, through the years, viewers have seen everyone from Eve to Aisha Tyler and Marie Osmond join "The Talk," only to leave soon after. As it stands right now, the panel includes Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Akbar Gbajabiamila. And they recently welcomed a new member... famed journalist Natalie Morales. "It's an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at 'The Talk,'" she said in a statement (via People). "I love the new energy and direction and couldn't be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry, and Akbar. I'm looking forward to many good times while talking about the days' topics, and I can't wait to get going."

The former NBC News anchor has since appeared in her first episode and described what it was really like to co-host the popular morning show.