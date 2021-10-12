How Does Natalie Morales Really Feel About Being On The Talk?
"The Talk" has been on air for over a decade years now — and today, it looks very different than it did when it premiered in 2010. At the time, the daytime talk show saw Sara Gilbert, Leah Remini, Julie Chen, Holly Robinson Peete, and Sharon Osbourne as co-hosts, but that panel has changed a lot since then. In fact, up until last year, Osbourne was the only remaining original cast member. However, Osbourne left "The Talk" in March after making some controversial comments that quickly drew backlash.
Per USA Today, through the years, viewers have seen everyone from Eve to Aisha Tyler and Marie Osmond join "The Talk," only to leave soon after. As it stands right now, the panel includes Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Akbar Gbajabiamila. And they recently welcomed a new member... famed journalist Natalie Morales. "It's an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at 'The Talk,'" she said in a statement (via People). "I love the new energy and direction and couldn't be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry, and Akbar. I'm looking forward to many good times while talking about the days' topics, and I can't wait to get going."
The former NBC News anchor has since appeared in her first episode and described what it was really like to co-host the popular morning show.
Natalie Morales said her debut on 'The Talk' felt like the 'first day of school'
Natalie Morales officially marked a new beginning on October 11 after making her debut on "The Talk." She opened up about what it was like to be on a new show, comparing the feeling to the "first day of school." The former NBC News host explained during the episode (per People), "I'm the new kid at school. And I'm like, 'I don't know who to hang out with." She called the experience "amazing" and said it felt like "hanging out with the coolest kids up here."
Morales continued, "Because, I mean, you have just been amazing from the beginning from day one when this was announced. And I've never done this before a studio audience, so this energy is unreal." She added, "People were asking me like, 'How does it feel?' And I'm like, 'You know, as long as I have this team, I feel so safe and secure. And I know that we're going to have some disagreements, but we're going to be respectful always and we're going to have a seriously good time."
The longtime journalist also told CBS Mornings in an interview that this role the perfect opportunity for the next chapter in her career and she's excited to join a cast that includes a male perspective from actor Jerry O'Connell and former football player Akbar Gbajabiamila.