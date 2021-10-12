How Has Marriage Really Changed Blake Shelton?
Blake Shelton tied the knot with Gwen Stefani on July 3 in an intimate ceremony on the country star's ranch in Oklahoma. After the A-list couple decided to keep their wedding small it led to difficult decisions as they trimmed their invite list to a manageable number of guests. "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends," Shelton said while appearing on "The Highway" on SiriusXM. "Listen, we kept it small. Get over it. It's not about you," he added.
Not only did the "God Gave Me You" singer and his wife elect for a modest wedding, but they also postponed their honeymoon in favor of hitting the road to perform. Stefani affectionately referred to these stops as the couple's "honeymoon tour," per Outsider. The No Doubt singer said the wedding day surpassed her expectations. "It was beyond what I thought it was going to be," she shared on the "Tell Me About It" podcast (via Today). Stefani described her union with Shelton as almost zen-like. "My spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace and now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life," she added.
Stefani has become passionate about gardening, and her husband has joined in. "This last spring, when we had time, we went and planted a few acres of just zinnias," Shelton said on "The Highway". So how else has Stefani impacted Shelton? Keep reading to find out.
Why this marriage is different for Blake Shelton
As battles on a new season of "The Voice" began, Blake Shelton made a kind gesture to newcomer Ariana Grande. As a difficult portion of the show started, and the pressure mounted, Shelton offered Grande a box of tissues. "After this season you won't ever need these again. You'll get over it," he said (via People). Fellow veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend praised Shelton for the kind deed. "Look, I'm married now. I'm soft. I'm getting softer," Shelton responded.
Although the "God's Country" singer was only being playful with his "The Voice" counterparts, it appears that being married to Gwen Stefani has had an immediate impact. Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert, and Kaynette Williams before that, but being with Stefani has brought a level of security the singer had not felt before. "He does feel different in this relationship," a source told Us Weekly in September. "Blake is much more secure with Gwen. He can trust her, and there is a mutual level of respect," the insider added. Apparently, the duo aims to balance their workloads by never going more than two weeks without spending time together, which "was something Blake insisted on."
That sentiment of security has been echoed in interviews where Shelton has been asked about his marriage. "Married life so far is... it's incredible," he told People in August. "I mean, it's everything that it already was, which was awesome. She just can't get away from me now," the singer jokingly added.