How Has Marriage Really Changed Blake Shelton?

Blake Shelton tied the knot with Gwen Stefani on July 3 in an intimate ceremony on the country star's ranch in Oklahoma. After the A-list couple decided to keep their wedding small it led to difficult decisions as they trimmed their invite list to a manageable number of guests. "I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends," Shelton said while appearing on "The Highway" on SiriusXM. "Listen, we kept it small. Get over it. It's not about you," he added.

Not only did the "God Gave Me You" singer and his wife elect for a modest wedding, but they also postponed their honeymoon in favor of hitting the road to perform. Stefani affectionately referred to these stops as the couple's "honeymoon tour," per Outsider. The No Doubt singer said the wedding day surpassed her expectations. "It was beyond what I thought it was going to be," she shared on the "Tell Me About It" podcast (via Today). Stefani described her union with Shelton as almost zen-like. "My spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace and now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life," she added.

Stefani has become passionate about gardening, and her husband has joined in. "This last spring, when we had time, we went and planted a few acres of just zinnias," Shelton said on "The Highway". So how else has Stefani impacted Shelton? Keep reading to find out.