Prince Charles' Claims About His Famous Car Is Raising Eyebrows

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Prince Charles has revealed that his car runs on a "surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process." While that may seem like his typical dry humor, the prince's statement is legit. In fact, he had his car of over 50 years — an Aston Martin — converted to run on a bioethanol fuel called E85, which, surprisingly enough, can actually be derived from the two sources he mentioned. While most of his cars have been modified to be electric, Charles noted that electric vehicles alone aren't the answer, since further tefhnology would need to be implemented in conjunction with decarbonizing other transportation.

While Prince Charles has made efforts to reduce his own carbon footprint through implementing solar technologies and dietary restrictions, such as limiting his intake of meat, fish, and dairy, he also made it clear that it takes a lot more effort than his alone. "If more people did that it would reduce a lot of the pressure on the environment," he told the BBC, adding, "No one person can solve the problem. It's a pinprick."

With son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle advocating for similar issues, perhaps Prince Charles can join forces with them in the future when they've mended their relationship.