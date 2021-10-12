Inside Meghan And Harry's New Role In A Banking Firm
One fun thing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, otherwise known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is that you really never know what project they're going to embark on next. There's all the charity work, obviously, but also talk shows, children's books, podcasts, and now... banking? That's right, it appears that Meghan and Harry's latest endeavor has to do with the financial sector — but it's not what you may be thinking.
Members of the royal family don't typically engage in anything so crass as money. But now that Harry and Meghan have stepped down from their roles as Official Royals, they've been free to explore the exciting world of gainful employment. Harry has recently joined a Silicon Valley start-up, for example, working on an app designed to promote mental health called BetterUp. The couple has also signed bajillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, and Meghan is reportedly working on an animated series about a 12-year-old girl inspired by famous women in history, according to The Guardian.
And now, they're into banking, apparently. Here's what we know.
Meghan and Harry are putting their money where their mouths are
In keeping with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's general good-doer ethos, the banking firm they've joined is called Ethic, which only invests money in sustainable companies. According to the website, Ethic's founders were "Driven by a desire to help create a world where all investing is sustainable investing."
Meghan and Harry, who have invested with Ethic themselves, are joining the firm as "impact partners." Per the firm's website, the ex-Royals "want to shine a light on how we can all impact the causes that affect our communities, bring transparency into how the corporate world sets the tone and shapes outcomes for everyday families, and believe that more people should have a seat at the table when it comes to making progress." On the Archewell website, Meghan and Harry state, "We believe it's time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face."
To translate, this doesn't mean that Harry and Meghan will be doing the investment managing stuff themselves, they'll be more like spokespeople for Ethic, and encouraging others to invest their money in companies that are good for the planet, not just bank accounts.