Prince Charles Reveals What He Dedicated To Prince George

Prince Charles only has two sons, but between him and wife Camilla Parker Bowles, they have ten grandchildren. He is the step-grandfather to his wife's five grandchildren, per the Express. They include Lola Parker Bowles, Freddie Parker Bowles, Eliza Lopes, and twins Gus and Louis Lopes. Charles' five grandchildren are Princes George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Camilla bragged about her spouse's grandfathering skills when she appeared on the documentary "Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70." She gushed (per Express), "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing." She added that her grandchildren "absolutely adore him." Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla's son, revealed to The Times (via Express) that his children doted on their "Umpa." Meanwhile, Prince William's kids call him "Grandpa Wales," and Archie reserved the name "Pa" for his paternal grandfather.

The heir to the throne also spoke about the special bond between grandparents and their grandkids. In 2013, he told The Telegraph, "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." Charles also spoke about his grandson, George, during an interview with BBC, per the Evening Standard, and revealed the reason behind a heartfelt dedication to him.