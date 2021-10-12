Prince Charles Reveals What He Dedicated To Prince George
Prince Charles only has two sons, but between him and wife Camilla Parker Bowles, they have ten grandchildren. He is the step-grandfather to his wife's five grandchildren, per the Express. They include Lola Parker Bowles, Freddie Parker Bowles, Eliza Lopes, and twins Gus and Louis Lopes. Charles' five grandchildren are Princes George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.
Camilla bragged about her spouse's grandfathering skills when she appeared on the documentary "Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70." She gushed (per Express), "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing." She added that her grandchildren "absolutely adore him." Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla's son, revealed to The Times (via Express) that his children doted on their "Umpa." Meanwhile, Prince William's kids call him "Grandpa Wales," and Archie reserved the name "Pa" for his paternal grandfather.
The heir to the throne also spoke about the special bond between grandparents and their grandkids. In 2013, he told The Telegraph, "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." Charles also spoke about his grandson, George, during an interview with BBC, per the Evening Standard, and revealed the reason behind a heartfelt dedication to him.
Prince Charles dedicated woods to Prince George
Prince Charles became a grandfather to his first biological grandchild in 2013 when Prince George was born, and he wanted to commemorate his birth with something unique. Charles told BBC, per Evening Standard, that he had planted an arboretum in a neighboring field. "The great thing was I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born," he said. "So I thought I'd call it Prince George's Wood." Charles surely knows how to pull out all the stops when giving gifts.
The prince once appeared on BBC Radio 4's "Gardeners' Question Time" and divulged how he was sharing his interest in gardening with George. He dished (via BBC), "The most important thing is I got him planting a tree or two here, so we planted it together and shoveled in the earth."
Apparently, the hands-on grandfather took a practical approach to teach his grandson about cultivating trees. "That's the way, I think, when you are very small, and then each time they come you say, 'Do you see how much the tree has grown, or whatever?' and you hope that they take an interest," Charles explained. We don't know how George feels about gardening, but Charles wins the grandfathering category hands-down.