Why Raven-Symone Felt 'Catfished' By The View

Actor and former "The View" co-host Raven-Symoné let it all hang out during an episode of the podcast "The View: Behind the Table," even going as far as accusing the talk show of catfishing her. "I feel like I got catfished," she declared matter-of-factly whilst commiserating with her former colleague and one-season wonder Candace Cameron Bure about their similar experiences on "The View."

As you may recall, Raven-Symoné's most recent comments are a far cry from how she felt when she first joined the popular daytime talk show. "I am so happy. I remember coming on 'The View' when I was 15 years old for The Cheetah Girls," Raven-Symoné gushed during the famous "The View" episode in which moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced that she would be joining the gaggle of co-hosts permanently. "I am very happy to be sitting with these smart, talented mentors," she continued.

So why does Raven-Symoné now compare her run on "The View" to being a contestant on MTV's "Catfish: The TV Show," a documentary series wherein hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford work overtime to determine whether or not curious online relationships are the real deal or rather just an intricate web of lies? The answer might surprise you.