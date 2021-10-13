Which Of Angelina Jolie's Famous Exes Was She Just Spotted Out With Again?
Angelina Jolie has been an A-list celebrity for more than two decades. While many know the Academy Award winner as an actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist, she has also made headlines for her marriage to now-ex-husband Brad Pitt. Jolie and Pitt's relationship — also referred to as "Brangelina" — remains one of the most talked-about marriages in Hollywood, despite splitting in 2016. As previously reported by BBC, Jolie filed for divorce from the fellow actor due to "irreconcilable differences."
Her union with Pitt was the third marriage for the "Salt" actor. Her first marriage to British actor Jonny Lee Miller was short-lived in the 1990s. However, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between them. According to Us Weekly, the pair first met on the set of "Hackers" in 1995. In March 1996, they walked down the aisle at a small ceremony. Within 18 months, the pair called it quits and were divorced in 1999.
As noted by E!, the pair were reunited with each other in June 2021 after Jolie was photographed at Miller's apartment. Along with reports saying they are just friends, it has also been said that Jolie's son, Knox, is friends with Miller's son of the same age, Buster. With that being said, Jolie and Miller have been spotted in public together enjoying a dinner date. Keep reading to find out more.
Angelina Jolie drove off with Jonny Lee Miller after a dinner date
As reported by the Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie has been in contact with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller once again. This time, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actor was spotted in Beverly Hills leaving a restaurant after having a dinner date with the British actor. Not only that, she was photographed jumping in the same car when leaving. Even though the pair haven't confirmed a romance is in the cards again, many on social media have mixed feelings on whether they're just friends or a couple.
"Nothing special cuz they been good friends and seen each other for a long time. But..I hope they are in a romantic relationship with each other again," one user tweeted, adding the red heart emoji. "I get no romantic vibes. Friends," another person shared. "Have always loved this couple combo," a third wrote.
In recent months, it has also been rumored that Jolie is also dating music star The Weeknd. While neither has discussed the matter, The Weeknd previously referenced and honored Jolie's signature lips in his 2016 single "Party Monster." If nothing else, the Canadian chart-topper certainly admires the mom-of-six.