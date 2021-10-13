Which Of Angelina Jolie's Famous Exes Was She Just Spotted Out With Again?

Angelina Jolie has been an A-list celebrity for more than two decades. While many know the Academy Award winner as an actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist, she has also made headlines for her marriage to now-ex-husband Brad Pitt. Jolie and Pitt's relationship — also referred to as "Brangelina" — remains one of the most talked-about marriages in Hollywood, despite splitting in 2016. As previously reported by BBC, Jolie filed for divorce from the fellow actor due to "irreconcilable differences."

Her union with Pitt was the third marriage for the "Salt" actor. Her first marriage to British actor Jonny Lee Miller was short-lived in the 1990s. However, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between them. According to Us Weekly, the pair first met on the set of "Hackers" in 1995. In March 1996, they walked down the aisle at a small ceremony. Within 18 months, the pair called it quits and were divorced in 1999.

As noted by E!, the pair were reunited with each other in June 2021 after Jolie was photographed at Miller's apartment. Along with reports saying they are just friends, it has also been said that Jolie's son, Knox, is friends with Miller's son of the same age, Buster. With that being said, Jolie and Miller have been spotted in public together enjoying a dinner date. Keep reading to find out more.