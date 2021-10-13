How Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Really Spend His Honeymoon?
The devil works hard, but Dog the Bounty Hunter works harder.
The professional bounty hunter (born Duane Lee Chapman) recently tied the knot with his sixth bride, Francie Frane, in an intimate ceremony at The Sweet Water Chapel nestled in the beautiful rocky mountains of Colorado, per the Daily Mail. Ahead of the special day, Frane — who is also widowed, like Chapman — told ET that the couple planned to recite their own vows to one another and even remember their late spouses in the "I do's." "We have been doing that all along," she revealed to the outlet. "We have done that privately, and in our vows, we will be honoring them. We honor them all of the time. And so we will continue to do that throughout [our] lives."
Alas, it wasn't all rainbows and sunshine at the newlywed's festivities. In an interview with The National Enquirer, Chapman confessed that he actually had to cut their honeymoon short — in a move that shows his devotion to his career and bringing people to justice.
Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the search for suspect Brian Laundrie
During an interview with The National Enquirer, Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed that he ended his romantic fun-in-the-sun honeymoon with new wife Francie Frane in an effort to help find Brian Laundrie — who has been missing for nearly a month after the tragic murder of his girlfriend Gabby Petito. According to the bounty hunter (real name: Duane Chapman), the proximity of the ongoing search to Chapman's honeymoon in Naples, Florida was just something he couldn't ignore. "It was fate. Brian went missing in the area where we were honeymooning, and I knew my skills would be useful," he declared. "An innocent girl has turned up dead, and Brian appears to be the only person who can explain it."
Fortunately, Chapman's new bride took the sudden change in plans all in stride. "Francie has been invaluable helping with the search and so understanding," he said. "We were supposed to be taking it easy, but when something like this calls I can't let it go," he added. As of October 12, Chapman is still in Florida searching for Laundrie, despite suffering an ankle injury.