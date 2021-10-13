How Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Really Spend His Honeymoon?

The devil works hard, but Dog the Bounty Hunter works harder.

The professional bounty hunter (born Duane Lee Chapman) recently tied the knot with his sixth bride, Francie Frane, in an intimate ceremony at The Sweet Water Chapel nestled in the beautiful rocky mountains of Colorado, per the Daily Mail. Ahead of the special day, Frane — who is also widowed, like Chapman — told ET that the couple planned to recite their own vows to one another and even remember their late spouses in the "I do's." "We have been doing that all along," she revealed to the outlet. "We have done that privately, and in our vows, we will be honoring them. We honor them all of the time. And so we will continue to do that throughout [our] lives."

Alas, it wasn't all rainbows and sunshine at the newlywed's festivities. In an interview with The National Enquirer, Chapman confessed that he actually had to cut their honeymoon short — in a move that shows his devotion to his career and bringing people to justice.