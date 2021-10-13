Sharon Osbourne Lashes Out At The Talk
Sharon Osbourne is, again, speaking out about her exit from CBS' "The Talk." Osbourne exited the daytime talk show in March after getting into a heated argument over racial issues with co-host Sheryl Underwood. During the March 10 episode, Osbourne spoke about being labeled a racist after she had defended her friend Piers Morgan over disparaging comments he made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, per Vulture. Underwood attempted to have a conversation with Osbourne about racist behaviors when Osbourne lashed out at her on air.
"I feel like I'm about to be put in an electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne said (via Page Six). She then asked her co-hosts for examples of Morgan's racism, to which Underwood responded that his dismissal of Markle's race, in itself, is a type of racism. However, Osbourne continued to defend Morgan on air. Backlash ensued after the episode aired and caused CBS to open an internal investigation on Osbourne's conduct, according to NBC News. Osbourne resigned from the show in late March after the internal investigation said that her behavior on the March 10 episode did not align with CBS' "values for a respectful workplace."
Now, more than six months after she left "The Talk," Osbourne has lashed out at her former colleagues in a new interview. What did she say?
Sharon Osbourne called The Talk showrunners who fired her 'weak'
In an interview with Megyn Kelly on her eponymous podcast on October 12, Sharon Osbourne called out head of CBS Daytime Amy Reisenbach and showrunners Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews as the people who were responsible for her departure from "The Talk." She also lashed out at them for "destroying" her career.
"Amy Reisenbach, her name is, and the two showrunners, Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews — I'd worked with the showrunners for 11 years," Osbourne recalled on Kelly's SiriusXM show. "They were friends of mine, especially Kristin Matthews. And I told them that they've destroyed me. I told them I will never be able to get over this. It's like, once you have that seed put on you, that you are a racist, it never goes away."
Osbourne then claimed Reisenbach was the one who set up the on air showdown with co-host Sheryl Underwood, which Gray and Matthews supported. "I think that the showrunners were doing what Amy had told them to do. Weak, weak women, that didn't have a backbone to turn around and say, " ... We can't do this," she said. Osbourne added she felt "blindsided" by all the criticism she got during the conversation, saying, "It was just a nightmare." The former co-host criticized the high-powered women as "liars and hypocrites" who sacrificed her so they could keep their jobs.
Osbourne reportedly received millions in her payout after she left, and was allegedly gearing up "to sue" CBS.