Sharon Osbourne Lashes Out At The Talk

Sharon Osbourne is, again, speaking out about her exit from CBS' "The Talk." Osbourne exited the daytime talk show in March after getting into a heated argument over racial issues with co-host Sheryl Underwood. During the March 10 episode, Osbourne spoke about being labeled a racist after she had defended her friend Piers Morgan over disparaging comments he made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, per Vulture. Underwood attempted to have a conversation with Osbourne about racist behaviors when Osbourne lashed out at her on air.

"I feel like I'm about to be put in an electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne said (via Page Six). She then asked her co-hosts for examples of Morgan's racism, to which Underwood responded that his dismissal of Markle's race, in itself, is a type of racism. However, Osbourne continued to defend Morgan on air. Backlash ensued after the episode aired and caused CBS to open an internal investigation on Osbourne's conduct, according to NBC News. Osbourne resigned from the show in late March after the internal investigation said that her behavior on the March 10 episode did not align with CBS' "values for a respectful workplace."

Now, more than six months after she left "The Talk," Osbourne has lashed out at her former colleagues in a new interview. What did she say?