Why Did Rachael Ray Say She's Grateful For Being Alive?

Rachael Ray is getting very candid after a difficult period in her life. The star has always worked hard to bring some happiness to her viewers on "The Rachael Ray Show" since the series first started airing in 2006, but now she's getting very candid about experiencing a rough period that unfortunately coincided with the coronavirus pandemic.

The star has always showed off her positive attitude to fans, admitting to Guideposts in 2004 that much of her sunny outlook comes from her grandpa. "My grampa Emmanuel always said, 'You can laugh or you can cry. Just be sure to choose what you're going to cry about carefully,'" she recalled, adding, "I really believe there's no such thing as accidents, only opportunities. God gives everyone the ingredients to a good happy life. It's up to us to make the most of them."

But Ray has sadly hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons since, and she's opening up about a trio of horrific life-changing moments that happened to her in quick succession and why they've made her so grateful for her life today.