Camilla Parker Bowles Is Set To Interview An Award-Winning Author

Camilla Parker Bowles is probably most famous for her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Charles, but who knew she could actually add journalist to her resume?

The Duchess of Cornwall has made no secret of her passion for books over the years and is a big supporter of reading, even regularly sharing some of her favorite books with the world. An August 2020 Instagram post from Clarence House, the account she shares with Charles, pointed to some of her "literary patronages" — including the National Literacy Trust, BookTrust, Coram Beanstalk, and Royal Society of Literature — to show off her passion for reading.

Camilla even gave her thoughts on her choices in a Twitter thread on Clarence House's page, giving her two cents on books including "Girl" by Edna O'Brien and "The Queen's Necklace" by Alexandre Dumas.

Well, now that passion for literature has led the royal to make a somewhat unexpected move in the book world. Camilla may be more used to being the one interviewed as one of the most recognizable members of the royal family, but now she's turning the tables and doing the interviewing as she chats to an author for a prestigious event. But who?