Camilla Parker Bowles Is Set To Interview An Award-Winning Author
Camilla Parker Bowles is probably most famous for her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Charles, but who knew she could actually add journalist to her resume?
The Duchess of Cornwall has made no secret of her passion for books over the years and is a big supporter of reading, even regularly sharing some of her favorite books with the world. An August 2020 Instagram post from Clarence House, the account she shares with Charles, pointed to some of her "literary patronages" — including the National Literacy Trust, BookTrust, Coram Beanstalk, and Royal Society of Literature — to show off her passion for reading.
Camilla even gave her thoughts on her choices in a Twitter thread on Clarence House's page, giving her two cents on books including "Girl" by Edna O'Brien and "The Queen's Necklace" by Alexandre Dumas.
Well, now that passion for literature has led the royal to make a somewhat unexpected move in the book world. Camilla may be more used to being the one interviewed as one of the most recognizable members of the royal family, but now she's turning the tables and doing the interviewing as she chats to an author for a prestigious event. But who?
Camilla Parker Bowles' Douglas Stuart interview
Just call her Camilla Parker Bowles the journalist. According to Mail Online, the Duchess of Cornwall will be interviewing author Douglas Stuart as part of the Booker Prize ceremony. The two will sit down for a pre-recorded interview at Clarence House, which will go out during the event on November 3.
As for what the two will talk about, Camilla is set to discuss Stuart's 2020 novel "Shuggie Bain," which is based on his own past growing up in the 1980s with his late mother as she experienced alcohol addiction. Bain is also expected to discuss the past year of his life since he was awarded the very prestigious Booker Prize during the 2020 ceremony.
While it may be a rare occasion to see Camilla take on the role of interviewer, seeing her take part in the awards will be nothing new. The 2020 event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, though Camilla still made a virtual appearance to watch Stuart take home the big honor, as did Michelle Obama (per AP).
Stuart said at the time that he was "absolutely stunned" by his win, adding, "My mother is in every page of this book, and without her I wouldn't be here and my work wouldn't be here."
We can't wait to see Camilla's interviewing skills!
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).