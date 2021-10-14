The Queen Was Just Spotted In A Pink Ensemble With An Accessory That's Causing A Stir

There's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth is the center of attention wherever she goes, and that included her October 14 trip to Wales. Showing up tp Cardiff, the capital city of Wales, to attend the opening of the Senedd (the Welsh Parliament), she was accompanied by both Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, per Wales Online.

While many people were surely happy to see the monarch, others were likely wondering about a couple of her accessories. Or rather, one accessory that she had and one that she didn't. When it comes to the latter, while Charles — who was diagnosed with COVD-19 in March — and Camilla were both wearing masks to the event, the queen was not, even when inside the Welsh Parliament building. This was apparently also the case on October 2 when she was present at the opening of the Scottish Parliament. When Wales Online reached out to Buckingham Palace, they were told, "Having worked closely with the palace, all arrangements for this event comply with current Welsh Government Covid regulations and guidance."

Granted, as we mentioned, that was only one of the reasons why the queen's outfit was causing a stir. Keep reading to find out what else caught the public's eye.