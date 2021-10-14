Meghan Markle's Rep Speaks Out About Lilibet Diana's Christening

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June, there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding the baby's christening. Rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would travel to the UK to have Lili christened at St. George's Chapel at Windsor hit a fever pitch in July, when a source told the Daily Mail that Harry had been telling people that he wanted Lili christened in a ceremony similar to Archie's. The outlet's source explained that the couple wanted to have the christening in the presence of Queen Elizabeth, and that they were "happy to wait until circumstances allow," given the coronavirus pandemic and what have you.

Since then, there have been several reports that Lili would be christened in California, where the Sussex family moved in 2020. "It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan's home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie's christening," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express back in August. In late September, NBC royal correspondent Neil Sean claimed that it was actually Prince William who put a stop to Harry and Meghan having Lili christened at Windsor, according to Express.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained mum on the issue, but have since decided that it was worth speaking out about, given all of the rumors. On October 13, E! News posted a statement from the couple's spokesperson on the matter. Keep reading to find out what's really going on with Lili's christening.