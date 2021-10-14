Meghan Markle's Rep Speaks Out About Lilibet Diana's Christening
Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June, there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding the baby's christening. Rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would travel to the UK to have Lili christened at St. George's Chapel at Windsor hit a fever pitch in July, when a source told the Daily Mail that Harry had been telling people that he wanted Lili christened in a ceremony similar to Archie's. The outlet's source explained that the couple wanted to have the christening in the presence of Queen Elizabeth, and that they were "happy to wait until circumstances allow," given the coronavirus pandemic and what have you.
Since then, there have been several reports that Lili would be christened in California, where the Sussex family moved in 2020. "It seems certain that her christening will be in Meghan's home state and with the secrecy but without the controversy that surrounded Archie's christening," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express back in August. In late September, NBC royal correspondent Neil Sean claimed that it was actually Prince William who put a stop to Harry and Meghan having Lili christened at Windsor, according to Express.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained mum on the issue, but have since decided that it was worth speaking out about, given all of the rumors. On October 13, E! News posted a statement from the couple's spokesperson on the matter. Keep reading to find out what's really going on with Lili's christening.
Lilibet Diana's christening is still up in the air
As it turns out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't actually finalized any plans when it comes to Lilibet Diana's christening, despite what you may have read on the internet. "Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized, and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation," a spokesperson told E! News. The statement was short and sweet and did not suggest that Lili would be christened in the UK or in the U.S., though it does sound like the couple does plan on christening the baby one way or another.
The timing of the statement is interesting, given that the most recent reports surrounding Lili's christening suggest that she will absolutely not be christened in the UK. "There will not be a christening in the UK. It is not happening," a source told The Telegraph on October 11. A second source told the outlet that it would be "highly unlikely" for Lili to be christened at Windsor.