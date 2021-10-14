Which Other Queen Is Now Working With Prince William?

Prince William is determined to make sure everyone understands just how important it is to fix the planet's environmental issues now before it's too late. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge surprised his critics when he seemingly called out the billionaires of the world for trying to find a new place to live in space rather than focus on repairing the planet that we all live on now. While promoting his Earthshot Prize, which rewards those who come up with ideas on how to save the planet, William told the BBC, "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live. I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."

With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that some of the most influential people in the world have agreed to team up with the prince in the hopes that they can make a difference for the planet's future. One of those people just happens to be royalty, too.