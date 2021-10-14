Why Harry And Meghan's Latest Business Venture Goes Against What They Stand For

If you've been following all the royal drama that's unfolded over the past couple of years, then you're already more than familiar with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unprecedented decision to leave royal life behind and move to America.

The couple detailed the consequences of the move during a highly anticipated 90-minute interview with Oprah Winfrey in February. Among the more shocking revelations unearthed during the sit-down were Meghan's claims that, as soon as she and Harry decided to leave the royal family (which they reportedly did for Meghan's mental health), Prince Charles withdrew Harry's allowance and security detail, leaving the couple in a vulnerable position.

On his own, for the first time in his life, Harry was forced to find a way to provide for his family. First, he and Meghan signed lucrative Spotify and Netflix deals, and then he took a job as CIO at a mental health startup. Most recently, he and Meghan joined an investment firm, Ethic, which advises its clients on how to invest their money in causes both lucrative and moral — like alternative energy sources and human rights, via BBC. As it turns out, though, Harry and Meghan's involvement in Ethic goes against, well... their ethics.