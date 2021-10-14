Princess Diana's Friend Reveals What She Was Really Like Outside Of The Public Eye

The late Princess Diana is one whose memory has been enshrined since her untimely death in 1997. A model wife, caring mother, and devoted humanitarian, Diana's legacy is one that resonates throughout the royal family even in modern times. While son Prince Harry has moved on from the royal family for personal reasons, elder son Prince William continues to carry the torch of Diana's name with dignity and grace.

Noted for her stunning beauty, a striking balance between shyness and charisma, and her passion for Angolan demining, Diana represented the most ideal and lawful good human being in the public eye. Her presence was so magnetic and history-making that, even today, the late princess' memory is being commemorated through Hollywood productions, including "Spencer" and Netflix's "The Crown."

On the topic of productions, the book "Diana: The Voice of Change" peels back the curtain on what Diana was like behind the scenes. Penned by author Stewart Pearce, a close confidante of Diana's, the book tells all about Diana's real life beyond the camera with his signature voice coaching flair. With a new book recently out and another on the way, here's what Stewart Pearce had to say about his late friend, Princess Diana.