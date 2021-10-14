Is Kenya Moore Ready To Date After Her Divorce?
Kenya Moore might be ready to re-enter the dating scene. As fans will remember, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" as called it quits with ex-husband Marc Daly. The former couple, who share a daughter named Brooklyn, originally announced their breakup in September 2019. "It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly," Kenya told People at the time, adding, "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage."
But just a couple of months later, in November 2019, Kenya revealed things may not be over for good while appearing on "What Watch Happens Live." When asked if there was "any hope" the two would give their relationship another chance, the reality star replied, "There's always hope." While things seemed to heat up again in 2020, the reconciliation didn't last too long, as the former Miss USA filed for divorce in May.
According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Kenya claimed that she and Marc had been in a "bonafide state of separation" since 2019 and that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." She also requested sole physical and legal custody over little Brooklyn. Then, in June, Marc responded with a suit of his own, asking for joint legal custody of their child. But as the divorce process gets finalized, the next question is: when (and who) is Kenya going to date next?
Kenya Moore just wants to find a 'great guy'
Although she's currently busy on Season 30 of "Dancing With The Stars," Kenya Moore has time to think about dating again. Speaking with Page Six on October 13, the Detroit native revealed that she's ready to be swept off her feet. What kind of qualities is Kenya looking for, though? This time around, the TV personality hopes to find a man with a good sense of humor.
"[I'm looking for] someone who's really kind and funny and makes me laugh," she said. "I just want to have a good time right now." When asked if she would consider introducing her future boo to the next season of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kenya said it could very well happen. "I hope so," she said. "If I meet a great guy, yeah."
Later, Kenya reiterated the fact that she's now accepting boyfriend applications. "I want to date," Kenya added. "I want to put my toe in the water and see what's out there, see who might like a little chocolate, you know," she laughed. Could her next flame be Brandon Armstrong, her "DWTS" partner? Not really, as they're just great friends ... so much that her next guy will need Armstrong's approval. "If anyone embodies what I think Prince Charming would be it's @brandonarmstrong," she recently wrote on Instagram. "The bar has been set so any new love interests will have to meet my Brandons first before I will even consider them worthy."