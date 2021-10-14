Is Kenya Moore Ready To Date After Her Divorce?

Kenya Moore might be ready to re-enter the dating scene. As fans will remember, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" as called it quits with ex-husband Marc Daly. The former couple, who share a daughter named Brooklyn, originally announced their breakup in September 2019. "It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly," Kenya told People at the time, adding, "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage."

But just a couple of months later, in November 2019, Kenya revealed things may not be over for good while appearing on "What Watch Happens Live." When asked if there was "any hope" the two would give their relationship another chance, the reality star replied, "There's always hope." While things seemed to heat up again in 2020, the reconciliation didn't last too long, as the former Miss USA filed for divorce in May.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Kenya claimed that she and Marc had been in a "bonafide state of separation" since 2019 and that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." She also requested sole physical and legal custody over little Brooklyn. Then, in June, Marc responded with a suit of his own, asking for joint legal custody of their child. But as the divorce process gets finalized, the next question is: when (and who) is Kenya going to date next?