Does Stephanie Grisham Really Miss Donald And Melania Trump?

As anyone who's ever gone through a rough breakup can attest, it's very possible to despise someone and yet miss them at the same time. Even if they treated you badly and you're better off without them, it's perfectly natural to yearn for times when things were better. People may deal with these complicated feelings through spending time with family, binging junk food, or — if they were part of the Trump administration — writing a tell-all memoir. The latest member of this illustrious book club is Stephanie Grisham, who served a number of roles under both Donald and Melania Trump.

Grisham's memoir is titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now", in what could be a reference to her history-making stint as the only White House Press Secretary to never actually hold a press conference, according to CNN. The book paints a complicated and fraught portrait of her time with the former first family, with the intro billing it (via People) as "part chronicle of a chaotic administration, part therapy session, and part personal reckoning."

So, does Grisham regret her time with the controversial administration? Or does she sometimes think back fondly to the people she spent the better part of five years with?