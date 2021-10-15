Does Stephanie Grisham Really Miss Donald And Melania Trump?
As anyone who's ever gone through a rough breakup can attest, it's very possible to despise someone and yet miss them at the same time. Even if they treated you badly and you're better off without them, it's perfectly natural to yearn for times when things were better. People may deal with these complicated feelings through spending time with family, binging junk food, or — if they were part of the Trump administration — writing a tell-all memoir. The latest member of this illustrious book club is Stephanie Grisham, who served a number of roles under both Donald and Melania Trump.
Grisham's memoir is titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now", in what could be a reference to her history-making stint as the only White House Press Secretary to never actually hold a press conference, according to CNN. The book paints a complicated and fraught portrait of her time with the former first family, with the intro billing it (via People) as "part chronicle of a chaotic administration, part therapy session, and part personal reckoning."
So, does Grisham regret her time with the controversial administration? Or does she sometimes think back fondly to the people she spent the better part of five years with?
Stephanie Grisham has mixed feelings about Donald and Melania Trump
Appropriate office norms usually dictate a healthy distance between boss and employee, but Donald Trump was never exactly known for his professionalism. Indeed, Stephanie Grisham, who, among other roles, served as Press Secretary to Melania Trump, seems to have found the lines blurred between being an employee and a friend. In her memoir (via People), she writes she "was their adviser, their underling, their annoying nag, their gossip buddy, sometimes even their friend, or so I told myself."
But if the friendship was on shaky ground back then, Grisham's book will likely permanently disinvite her from any future Mar-a-Lago tea parties. According to NPR, her memoir describes the administration as chaotic, incompetent, and filled with in-fighting and petty squabbles while describing the president as "the distant, erratic father we all wanted to please." Melania herself has hit back, telling CNN via a spokesperson that "Ms. Grisham is a deceitful and troubled individual who doesn't deserve anyone's trust."
Still, Grisham's feelings about the pair remain complicated. "I liked them and I disliked them," she admits, "and I miss them and I hope I never see them again." While writing a book is one way to get over someone, we hope Grisham didn't pen it in the hope of sending an indirect message to the Trumps — it's probably unlikely that Donald will actually read it.