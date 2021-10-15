The Real Reason The Queen Is Slamming World Leaders
Although members of the royal family are to remain politically neutral, it has become quite evident in recent memory that Queen Elizabeth is losing patience with those in power. With the U.S. still reeling from the 2020 election and Haiti plunging into chaos following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, it's apparent that the state of affairs around the world is one of tumult concurrently. Such issues of election interference, societal polarization, and overall political instability still loom largely over many nations' heads as time goes on, and it seems like the queen has had enough.
According to the official royal family website, Queen Elizabeth is not allowed to vote or stand for election, despite having governmental ties in the U.K. And it's no secret how much power Her Majesty truly holds in the U.K — from standing when she does to ending your meal at her behest. It quickly becomes apparent that the queen has a certain stranglehold on the zeitgeist across the pond.
Though not much is known about what she specifically believes in, there's one issue that certainly has the queen up in arms as she quickly approaches centenarian status — and one that has led to her dismay with world leaders at the moment. So why is Queen Elizabeth irritated by world leaders?
Queen Elizabeth is fed up with world leaders not doing much about climate change
Queen Elizabeth is done playing around. As talks of climate change reach an all-time high, concerns about the environment and the air we breathe have become far more prevalent in recent memory. In fact, President Joe Biden has announced measures to be taken against climate change throughout his presidency — including a push for electric cars and a government-wide plan to mitigate the effects climate change has (and will have) left on the economy.
The time for talk, however, is over — that is, according to the queen at least. According to The Guardian, Her Majesty was overheard in a livestream expressing discontent with world leaders who "talk but don't do" when it comes to climate change. As Queen Elizabeth is set to attend the upcoming Cop26 climate summit with world leaders at the end of October, she became verbally frustrated upon realizing certain leaders have yet to confirm their attendance.
"Extraordinary isn't it. I've been hearing all about Cop ... still don't know who is coming. No idea," the queen reportedly opined. "We only know about people who are not coming ... It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do." The outlet further notes that leaders from India, Russia, Brazil, China, and Australia have not confirmed their Cop26 attendance yet.
In addition to the queen's statement, Prince William himself has retaliated in regards to climate change, lambasting billionaires in light of the ongoing space race.