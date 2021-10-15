The Real Reason The Queen Is Slamming World Leaders

Although members of the royal family are to remain politically neutral, it has become quite evident in recent memory that Queen Elizabeth is losing patience with those in power. With the U.S. still reeling from the 2020 election and Haiti plunging into chaos following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, it's apparent that the state of affairs around the world is one of tumult concurrently. Such issues of election interference, societal polarization, and overall political instability still loom largely over many nations' heads as time goes on, and it seems like the queen has had enough.

According to the official royal family website, Queen Elizabeth is not allowed to vote or stand for election, despite having governmental ties in the U.K. And it's no secret how much power Her Majesty truly holds in the U.K — from standing when she does to ending your meal at her behest. It quickly becomes apparent that the queen has a certain stranglehold on the zeitgeist across the pond.

Though not much is known about what she specifically believes in, there's one issue that certainly has the queen up in arms as she quickly approaches centenarian status — and one that has led to her dismay with world leaders at the moment. So why is Queen Elizabeth irritated by world leaders?