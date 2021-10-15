The Way Madison LeCroy Shaded Ex Austen Kroll While Announcing Her Engagement
Fans watched the stars of Bravo's "Southern Charm," Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy, endure a rollercoaster of a relationship throughout Seasons 6 and 7. The pair were involved in multiple cheating scandals (one of which was caught on video), was constantly breaking up and making up, and generally caused chaos amongst the group of friends. After she and the Trop Hop beer founder called it quits for good, Madison was linked to a few ex-professional athletes.
During the Season 7 reunion, Craig Conover alluded that Madison was seeing a former MLB player. Rumors swirled that Alex Rodriguez had actually cheated on Jennifer Lopez with the hairstylist. Madison told Page Six that while she and A-Rod had "spoken on the phone," they had "never been physical." Madison also shared old text messages (via People) she'd exchanged with ex-NFL player Jay Cutler, which many fans thought was an act of revenge since Austen and Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari had become close.
In April, the salon owner hinted that she was seeing someone when she replied to a fan trolling her about her alleged affair with A-Rod, commenting, "I have a boyfriend!" (via Us Weekly). She also shared a photo to her Instagram (sans boyfriend) with the caption "Let's root for each other and watch each other grow." Two months later, she posted a picture with her new beau, Brett, alongside the caption "Madhappy." And now, we have another update!
Madison LeCroy was quick to mention Austen's 'maturity' after getting engaged
According to the photos Madison LeCroy shared on her Instagram throughout the summer and fall, it appeared that her and Austen Kroll's relationship was a thing of the past, as were her alleged affairs with A-Rod and Jay Cutler. The reality star told Us Weekly back in April about her new boyfriend Brett and why this relationship felt so different. "We have adult conversations. We talk about the future and we have the same kind of ideas about where we want our lives to go," Madison described.
And indeed, on October 14, Madison announced her engagement to Brett after just six months of dating via Amazon Live. She revealed to People that he proposed during a birthday night out that the couple took with Madison's son Hudson. "It was so intimate. I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited," Madison exclaimed.
While she admits she hasn't spoken to the "Pillows and Beer" podcast host since her engagement, she told Page Six on October 14, "I hope he shows some maturity and supports me and is happy for me," Madison said. "He knows what I want in my life and to actually see that this is becoming a reality, I think that he'll be happy for me." Madison also (perhaps hyperbolically) told Page Six that experience was a "toxic relationship" that changed her life. Hopefully, we'll learn more about Brett on Season 9 of "Southern Charm!"