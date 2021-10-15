The Way Madison LeCroy Shaded Ex Austen Kroll While Announcing Her Engagement

Fans watched the stars of Bravo's "Southern Charm," Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy, endure a rollercoaster of a relationship throughout Seasons 6 and 7. The pair were involved in multiple cheating scandals (one of which was caught on video), was constantly breaking up and making up, and generally caused chaos amongst the group of friends. After she and the Trop Hop beer founder called it quits for good, Madison was linked to a few ex-professional athletes.

During the Season 7 reunion, Craig Conover alluded that Madison was seeing a former MLB player. Rumors swirled that Alex Rodriguez had actually cheated on Jennifer Lopez with the hairstylist. Madison told Page Six that while she and A-Rod had "spoken on the phone," they had "never been physical." Madison also shared old text messages (via People) she'd exchanged with ex-NFL player Jay Cutler, which many fans thought was an act of revenge since Austen and Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari had become close.

In April, the salon owner hinted that she was seeing someone when she replied to a fan trolling her about her alleged affair with A-Rod, commenting, "I have a boyfriend!" (via Us Weekly). She also shared a photo to her Instagram (sans boyfriend) with the caption "Let's root for each other and watch each other grow." Two months later, she posted a picture with her new beau, Brett, alongside the caption "Madhappy." And now, we have another update!