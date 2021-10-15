Did A Famous Royal Family Really Give Jared Kushner Nearly 50K Worth Of Gifts?

Despite Jared Kushner's purported attempts to distance himself from his former White House boss and father-in-law, it seems former President Donald Trump's one-time senior adviser can't stray too far from the legacy of the Trump administration. Though Kushner's career in politics is, by all appearances, over and done — as evidenced by his plans to open his own international investment firm — a few lingering souvenirs from his West Wing days have once again pushed Kushner into the spotlight.

According to a report published by The New York Times on October 11, Kushner received a veritable treasure trove of gifts from the Saudi government during Trump's four-year term. The gifts may have violated federal statutes and could be a potential sign of larger, unethical dealings within the White House during Trump's presidency.

As the Times noted, Kushner wasn't the only White House official to receive gifts from foreign officials. Former second lady Karen Pence, for instance, was given a set of gold place card holders by Singapore's prime minister. But the gifts given to Kushner are under scrutiny because they apparently weren't properly disclosed. So, what's going on here? And what are the ramifications of it all?