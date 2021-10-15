Which Celebrity Got To Hear Adele's New 30 Album First?

Adele might be the artist to take over 2021, as fans anxiously await her fourth studio album "30" to be released after a six-year break. The British star first hinted at her return to music (and soon the music charts) with mysterious images of the number 30 popping up all around the world. The singer finally confirmed the new project was on its way and expected in November. "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way," wrote Adele in a statement about the new album, which, as she confirmed to fans via Instagram Live, is about "Divorce babe, divorce."

Fans got a first taste of the forthcoming album with Adele's new single, "Easy on Me," which has become the latest song everyone is raving about. "There isn't a bombastic 'Hello,'" Adele said in an interview with Vogue, comparing the single to her No.1 2015 hit single. "But I don't want another song like that. That song catapulted me in fame to another level that I don't want to happen again."

While Adele might not wish to catapult into fame again, the singer may be out of luck as some of her famous friends are chiming in to sing her praises and make sure everyone knows new Adele music is out now. Read on to find out which celeb in Adele's social circle was the first to hear the album ... the answer might surprise you!