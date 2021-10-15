What Is The Status Of Katie Holmes' Love Life After Her Split?

Katie Holmes and her ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo had a whirlwind romance, for sure. Ever since she and the New York-based chef were spotted on a PDA-packed dinner date in September 2020, they were sighted canoodling all around the Big Apple, per Us Weekly. A source close to the couple told the outlet in November 2020 that Holmes felt "blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn't affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first." (It probably helps that Vitolo doesn't work in Hollywood, although his restaurant clientele errs on the celebrity side.)

Despite "some concern" from her inner circle that the couple was moving too fast, Holmes "doesn't care what people may say about rushing into the romance," the source revealed. "In her mind, this is the real deal, they're riding a beautiful wave together and she's already decided it's got the potential to go all the way." But alas, passion isn't always enough. In April, another source reported to Us Weekly that the two had "agreed to give each other space." Heartbreak emoji.

Six months after their split, what does Holmes' romantic life look like? Keep reading to see if the actor-producer has found a new love.