Which CNN Anchor Just Had A Brain Tumor Removed?

We rely on our news anchors to bring us all the latest breaking news — be it good or bad — but sometimes they end up becoming the news themselves. Plenty of the nation's most notable anchors across all the major channels have had to deliver updates on themselves at one time or another, sometimes sharing tragic health updates with the world.

One of the most notable comes from NBC's Hoda Kotb, who has been very open about her experience with breast cancer after her gynaecologist discovered lumps in her breast.

Kotb's "Today" co-star, Al Roker, has also shared health updates of his own, sharing in November 2020 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Roker kept fans updated on his recovery before returning to the morning show that same month after undergoing surgery.

Then there are those equally touching stories of anchors who are actually being helped by their expert viewers, including the story of for WFLA Tampa Bay's Victoria Price. Price discovered she had cancer after a viewer noticed a lump on her body while she was on air and got in contact to let her know (per Independent).

Now, a popular CNN anchor has opened up about their own health experiences, sharing that she's had major surgery to remove a brain tumor.