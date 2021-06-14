CNN Just Issued A Warning To Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris made her first foreign trip to Guatemala and Mexico to address the migrant crisis in the United States, but her visit was apparently unsuccessful, according to the Daily Mail.
Univision anchor Ilia Calderón reportedly asked Harris multiple times when she would visit the border, but she fumbled her answer. "I've said I'm going to the border," Harris said. "And also if we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border, to flee to the border. So my first trip as vice president of the United States was to go — in terms of a foreign trip — to Guatemala, to be on the ground there to address and to be informed of the root causes why are the people of Guatemala leaving."
Calderón was not satisfied and continued to press Harris: "Do you have a date for your trip to the border?" she asked. Harris responded with, "I will keep you posted."
Harris is now under fire at CNN. Keep reading for more details.
CNN is not pleased with Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris received backlash from CNN during an interview with Lester Holt when he asked about her absence at the southern border. She has yet to visit the area, per Fox News.
"At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border," Harris said. "So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We've been to the border. We've been to the border." Holt replied, "You haven't been to the border." Harris then retorted, "And I haven't been to Europe. I don't understand the point that you're making."
CNN anchor Abby Phillip took her to task and said, "It's just a little cringeworthy, and I know that her allies in the White House and elsewhere are watching it and just kind of wondering what is going on." Although Harris went to Guatemala and Mexico to understand why migrants were leaving, her interview was reportedly a flop. "It didn't go the way the White House wanted it to go," CNN's Laura Barron-Lopez noted. "Again, immigration, as you mention, is a hot potato no one wants to touch, and Harris has been dealt it and so she has to handle now what Biden had to handle when he was VP which is relationships with the northern triangle."
It appears Harris ruffled a few feathers with her answers. "To be clear, she was going to be asked this question. And the fact that they didn't have something better than 'I haven't been to Europe' is fairly notable," another CNN source added.