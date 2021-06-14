CNN Just Issued A Warning To Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first foreign trip to Guatemala and Mexico to address the migrant crisis in the United States, but her visit was apparently unsuccessful, according to the Daily Mail.

Univision anchor Ilia Calderón reportedly asked Harris multiple times when she would visit the border, but she fumbled her answer. "I've said I'm going to the border," Harris said. "And also if we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border, to flee to the border. So my first trip as vice president of the United States was to go — in terms of a foreign trip — to Guatemala, to be on the ground there to address and to be informed of the root causes why are the people of Guatemala leaving."

Calderón was not satisfied and continued to press Harris: "Do you have a date for your trip to the border?" she asked. Harris responded with, "I will keep you posted."

